General News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

We’ve not received any suit on SHS registration - EC

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has not received any suit challenging its decision to registration final year students in senior high schools,



Deputy Commission in charge of Corporate Services Dr. Bossman Asare who disclosed this at a press briefing today [Monday] said the Commission has received any order stopping it from the exercise which it conducted last week.



He disclosed further they are looking at the option of returning to the schools for another registration exercise.



The NDC last week sued the Electoral Commission (EC) over its decision to register final year students in secondary schools.



The party is seeking an injunction stopping the exercise.



Not only are they seeking an injunction, but the NDC also wants the court to declare it as “illegal and wrongful.”



As part of their reliefs, the party is seeking “A declaration that it is illegal and wrongful for the Defendant to conduct registration at any place including campuses of a Senior High School which was not contained in the Gazette and notification in accordance with C.I 91.”



“A declaration that any such registration of voters including students that take place at any ungazetted and unpublished registration centre including Senior High School campuses is null and void and of no legal effect.”



The NDC is also seeking for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Electoral Commission “whether by itself, officers, agents or any other functionary personnel from carrying out registration of voters in any Senior High School or place not duly gazetted or published in accordance with C.I 91 as amended.”













Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.