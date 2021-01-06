Regional News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

We've been hit hard by coronavirus pandemic - Heads of private tertiary institutions lament

Heads of private tertiary institutions in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have hinted that they have been hard hit by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and, therefore, welcome the reopening of schools.



According to the Assistant Registrar in-charge of General Services at the Ghana Baptist University College, Fred De-Graft Adjei, Covid has had a telling effect on their operations in relation to teaching and learning.



He made the observation during the disinfection of the college on Tuesday, January 6 2021.



The exercise is being undertaken by the government under the Ministry of Education in collaboration with Zoomlion.



Mr De-Graft Adjei stressed that his school was ready to receive both the fresh and continuing students.



"At Baptist University College, we are ready. We got the information from the government in relation to the date of reopening so we prepared ourselves for in readiness from faculties, administration and expecting to welcome the students for both the face-to-face and online lectures", he noted.



According to him, the college was fully prepared faculty-wise, academic, administration and timetables to receive the students.



At the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), the Head of Department of Chemistry, Professor Godfred Darko, acknowledged they could not complete the scheduled timetable for the last academic year, but said the university was determined to complete with both the face-to-face and the online tutorials.



Underscoring the importance of the exercise, the Manager in-charge of Private Jobs at Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), Louisa Ohene Ayisi, noted that the company was committed to ridding off harmful organisms to ensure the safety of students back to school.



The exercise was undertaken in tertiary institutions including the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Kumasi Campus, JACCD Professional Training Centre, Ghana Baptist University College, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Valley View University College all of which are in the Ashanti Region.

