We shunned IPAC meeting because 2020 election was rigged - NDC

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: Atinka Online

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) boycotted the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to review the 2020 Parliamentary and Presidential Elections on Wednesday 21st April, 2020.



According to the party, it declined the invitation by the Electoral Commission because of the lack of candor, odious duplicity, and open bias that was displayed by the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission in favor of the New Patriotic Party in the conduct of the 2020 general elections.



In a statement signed by the party’s General Secetary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the party said,”It is the considered view of the NDC, that the current leadership of the Electoral Commission who supervised the manipulation of the 2020 general elections and the stolen verdict that resulted from same, lack the integrity, credibility and impartiality to lead any such discussions or review of the very elections they rigged.”



Meanwhile, the NDC said it has thoroughly examined the dubious role the Jean Mensah-led Electoral Commission played in the rigging of the 2020 general Elections.



“Moving forward, the party shall review its working relationship with the electoral management body and take appropriate steps to forestall the rigging of any future Elections in the country,” it stated.