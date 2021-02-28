General News of Sunday, 28 February 2021

Source: 3 News

We shall know from Supreme Court next week whether the dead goat is lost – Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho has said that by next week, the whole country will know from the Supreme Court if the dead goat is lost, or the lame horse “and its vulture- allies, have eaten the dead goat.”



The Supreme Court will deliver judgement on the election petition filed by former president John Dramani Mahama on March 4.



After hearing on Monday, February 22, Chair of the seven-member panel Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah announced that judgement will be delivered on Thursday, March 4.



Mr Mahama, who was the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the disputed elections, had brought the case to the apex court of Ghana, praying it to set aside a declaration of the results made by the Chair of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC), Jean Adukwei Mensa, on Wednesday, December 9.



In a tweet, Mr Anyigodo who has been suspended from the NDC said “Did I hear from the forest that, for some time now, a lame horse is complaining that its dead goat is lost?



“Next week; we shall know from a Supreme Court, if the dead goat is lost, or the lame horse & its vulture- allies, have eaten the dead goat. ‘E be ye pinsoooooo’.”



