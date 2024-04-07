We need a revolutionary change in Ghana to cure corruption, lawlessness and impunity – Odike

Politics of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addae Odike, has called for a revolutionary change in the leadership of the country.



This revolutionary change, he stated, must kick out the ruling New Patriotic Party (NDC) and prevent the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) from coming into office.



Odike said the two parties are the same in character and nature but with different names.



The politician cum-bueinessman noted that if we want the change we seek as Ghanaians, then we have a duty to kick these political parties out of the governance system in the country.



He asserted that the main objective of the two parties when in power is to amass wealth for themselves, their families, cronies and friends.



He then took his gun on the ruling NPP and specifically the president, stressing that he has become Ghana’s worst nightmare and worst president in our political history.



He stated without mincing words that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promised us heaven but has delivered hell.



"The man has taken out more loans than anyone, but he has nothing significant to show for these loans," he said.



He said the major reason why our political leaders go in for loans is because they are able to make some personal percentages, and so they don’t care about the people.



“Akufo-Addo will go down in history as the worst president in Ghana. He has demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that he lacks the knowledge to be president of the republic. There is no proof to show that he is knowledgeable when it comes to leadership.



"He is clueless. I don’t hate Akufo-Addo as a person, but I hate his leadership style. I have even doubted his credentials as a good lawyer. No lawyer of good standing will demonstrate this kind of failure in leadership or behave in this manner. To me, where he obtained his law certificate is questionable. He doesn’t understand what democracy entails.



"He only understands democracy as organizing elections. He lacks understanding of the tenets of democracy; he does not understand the characteristics of demonstracy. and why Ghanaians chose democracy.



"People thought he was a fine and intelligent person, but he has demonstrated over the years that he is ignorant. He deceived us with his English, and we are paying the bitter price of his failed leadership. I am not sure he will be a happy man when he ends his term as president. We don’t have to waste our time on the NPP; they have messed up the weather economy," he said.