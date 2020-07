General News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

We'll prosecute Hawa Koomson if we win 2020 election - NDC

NDC Director of Elections, Alvis Afriyie Ankrah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to arrest and prosecute the Minister for Development and Special Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson, for firing a gun at a registration centre.



The MP who has confessed firing a warning shot at the centre claimed it was to defend herself after feeling threatened while touring registration centres at Kasoa.



Civil Society groups, as well as security analysts, have called for her arrest, prosecution and resignation.



Security expert Professor Kwesi Aning says the gun action by the Minister undermines President Akufo-Addo’s fight against vigilantism in the country.



According to him, the MP is unfit to hold herself out as a lawmaker and also as a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



Addressing the Media on Wednesday, Director for Elections for the opposition NDC Elvis Afriyie Ankrah said if President Akufo-Addo fails to prosecute the Minister, the next NDC government under John Mahama will ensure that the minister faces the law.



“If Hawa Koomson is left off the hook by President Akufo-Addo, I want to assure the people of Ghana that the next NDC government in January 2021 will arrest and prosecute her,” Mr Afriyie-Ankrah said.

