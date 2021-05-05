We’ll partner govt to transform the economy through education - US Ambassador

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The US Ambassador to Ghana, Ms. Stephanie Sullivan on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, paid a courtesy call on Education Minister Dr. Yaw Adetwum.



She pledged to support the President’s vision of transforming the nation’s economy through education.



The Ambassador hinted that 150 American Peace Corps will be arriving in Ghana in September this year to support the nation’s development and transformation agenda.



According to her, the visit was to deepen the ties between the two countries which date back to several decades.



She lauded the Ghana government for the effort it was making towards poverty reduction through education.



Ms Sullivan further pledged the US government’s readiness to partner with the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service and all other agencies to help improve the lives of the people in the country.



The Minister on his part lauded the US for its unflinching support to Ghana over the years which had brought much development to us.