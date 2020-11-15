Regional News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Source: Class FM

'We’ll double our efforts against coronavirus' – Bolga MCE

The crew from Zoomlion, disinfected the Bolga Old Market, Paga, Bawku and Navrongo

The Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Joseph Amiyurre Atura, has said his municipality will double its efforts against COVID-19 in order to prevent a second wave in Ghana.



The MCE was speaking to journalists in Bolgatanga at the launch of the third phase of the market disinfection exercise in the Upper East Region.



Mr Atura said: “This will mean collaborating with the Ministry of Health (MoH) to ensure that the various entries into the municipality have health personnel who will be taking the temperatures of people coming into the municipality.”



The MCE also noted that the area will intensify its education on the need for residents to observe the COVID-19 protocols.



He further noted that the municipality will ensure that residents wore their nose masks, observed social distancing and washed their hands, too.



Mr Atura indicated that the disinfection of markets and other public spaces in the municipality has helped in the fight against the deadly virus.



“The government’s disinfection exercises are doing a lot for market women in Bolga, particularly in the wake of the COVID pandemic,” he said.



The MCE also stressed that it was refreshing that there were currently no active cases of the virus in the Bolgatanga municipality as of now and attributed it to some proactive measures taken by the municipality to contain the spread of the virus.



He, however, noted that the absence of active cases was not a reason for the municipality to let it guard down.



The crew from private waste management company Zoomlion, disinfected the Bolga Old Market, Paga, Bawku and Navrongo.



The disinfection exercise was organised by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in partnership with Zoomlion Ghana Limited.



The exercise forms part of government’s efforts to fight COVID-19.

