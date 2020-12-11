Politics of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We’ll come back more prepared, better – Asiedu Walker

Independent presidential candidate, Kwame Alfred Asiedu Walker

Independent presidential candidate, Kwame Alfred Asiedu Walker, while acknowledging his performance in the December 7 elections, has said he will come back more prepared and better next time.



His comments follow the official declaration of presidential results by the Electoral Commission of Ghana which Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo emerged victorious.



Per the EC’s declaration on December 9, Kwame Asiedu Walker gained less than the total valid votes.



In a statement acknowledging the efforts of his team and supporters, he wrote “In hindsight, if we had more time and more resources, we could have done better but we could never match the millions of dollars that they have stolen from the people of this country. Let me make a promise to you that we will be much better prepared next time. And there will be a next time…”



Adding that; “We have obliterated the smaller parties, deploying your hard work and dedication to change the political landscape. UNITED 1 GHANA has become a force to recon with in Ghanaian politics and I couldn’t have done it without each and every one of you.”



“It will be a credit to our team if the next government adopts just one of our plans as their own. However, we must mobilise and be a thorn in their side for the next four years!” the statement added.



Out of the 12 candidates who contested the presidential election, only two of them were able to gain more votes than the accumulated number of rejected ballots across the country.



A total number of 313,397 rejected ballots recorded represented 2.33% of the total votes recorded.



Read Asiedu Walker’s full statement below:



Dear UNITED 1 GHANA family,



Over the past few months, you have become part of my family. We have received approbation from well-meaning Ghanaians in Ghana and comrades around the world encouraging us to become the THIRD FORCE in Ghana’s politics. We will convincingly and conclusively meet and even exceed that target and objective.



We have done so much in so little time and I couldn’t be more, proud of you. Our achievements in holding the NPP and NDC to account have been outstanding.



In hindsight, if we had more time and more resources, we could have done better but we could never match the millions of dollars that they have stolen from the people of this country. Let me make a promise to you that we will be much better prepared next time. And there will be a next time…



We have obliterated the smaller parties, deploying your hard work and dedication to change the political landscape. UNITED 1 GHANA has become a force to recon with0 in Ghanaian politics and I couldn’t have done it without each and every one of you.



It will be a credit to our team if the next government adopts just one of our plans as their own. However, we must mobilise and be a thorn in their side for the next four years!



I send you my heartfelt thanks; your hard work and determination on behalf of the UNITED 1 GHANA family has not gone unnoticed.



May God keep you all safe and well over the holidays and I look forward to sharing my plans and working with you in the new year for a NEW Ghana.



Indeed, Ghana must Develop, Ghana must Change, Ghana must Move forward, that is my commitment to the people of Ghana.



My love to you all.



Kwame Asiedu Walker Independent Presidential Candidate ’20





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.