Politics of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: 3 News

2020 Independent Candidate opposes Mahama’s okada policy

Independent presidential candidate, Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker

The 2020 Independent Presidential Candidate has strongly kicked against the legalization of Okada in Ghana.



Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker has vowed vehemently to stand against the determination of former President and NDC Presidential candidate John Mahama to legalize motorcycle (Okada) operations should he emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections.



The lead consultant and collaborator for Dublin Ireland and Infrastructure Development Group operations in West Africa revealed this on Sunday, November 1 when addressing the people of Ashaiman during his campaign tour in the area.



Mr. Asiedu Walker is concerned by the serious accidents, leading to deformity associated with Okada operations and its apparent health implications.



He is of the view that legalization of Okada in Ghana would cause more harm and havoc than the possible job opportunities people think it might create for the youth.



“Yes I am against Okada legalization in no uncertain terms, look, before you actually pass a law, you must first do a feasibility study to know its positive and negative effects.



“I think the health of these people being on the road with fumes from the motorbikes is probably going to cause them disease in the long term,” he added.



He censured previous and current governments for their failure to provide sustainable jobs rather than using it as a campaign message to win the people’s mandate.



The only independent candidate in the December 7 elections has, therefore, urged the Ghanaian electorate to reject and break the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) duopoly by voting for him as president to restore the country’s lost hope.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.