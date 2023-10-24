We have to start lashing some ministers – X users angry at minister’s attack on flood victims

General News of Tuesday, 24 October 2023

Comments by Freda Prempeh, Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, that victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage were partly blamable for their challenges has been greeted with backlash by social media users, especially on Twitter (now X).



The minister at a Ghana Water Company Limited event on October 23 suggested that relevant state agencies warned people who risked being affected by the spillage to evacuate but their demands fell on deaf ears.



“We don’t want what has happened in Akosombo to happen to us in Accra. The Akosombo spillage even though VRA, NADMO, the Water Resources Commission came together to educate the people in the community, did simulation exercises with them even at Mepe, yet they refused to leave, they didn’t want to be evacuated.



“They stayed on till the end when we started spilling, unfortunately, look at what is happening and government has to spend millions of money on relief items, education, the whole area, the water is contaminated,” she said.



On social media platform X, there was fury at the minister’s views with some people accusing the minister of lack empathy whiles others said her comments were at best irresponsible, one user stating ‘We have to start lashing some ministers.’



This is the second time a member of government has triggered anger over comments related to the spillage and the attendant humanitarian stress on the people and on businesses.



A week ago, president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was in the eye of the storm when he linked political allegiance to delivering on his mandate as president when he visited Mepe, one of the worst-hit areas.



He was roundly chastised on social media platforms as being insensitive so as to make light of life-threatening situations that citizens were going through.



The minister is part of an inter-ministerial committee set up to oversee government response to the disaster. The committee is led by the Chief of Staff.



Below are the largely critical remarks the minister is being subjected to on X





“We have to start lashing some ministers”



Comments flood on social media after Sanitation and Water Resources Minister Freda Prempeh blamed victims of Akosombo Dam Spillage for not heading early warnings by authorities to evacuate.



pic.twitter.com/5Pjrety4yf — WithAlvin ???????? (@withAlvin__) October 23, 2023

The level of nonsense we Ghanaians have to endure from the people we pay to make our lives easier is beyond belief. https://t.co/vs8w3JF8a6 — Nana Ama Agyemang Asante (@JustNanaAma) October 23, 2023

Just saying people need to evacuate is not enough though. Were there arrangements made to house them, provide services and supports for them? Did we simply expect people to leave their livelihoods and homes just like that without any proper alternative arrangements????? https://t.co/t8nO6JlZy1 — Alfred (@CallmeAlfredo) October 23, 2023

Bro this should be the last time we let that elephant party anywhere near governance. The corruption is one thing. But the condescension and mediocrity is staggering #OccupyJulorbiHouse https://t.co/a701KeQS6x — eddie bamba. (@edasiamah_) October 23, 2023

Gaslighting people that sacrificed so much for us to build a dam on their land, this is so unfair to the displaced people. https://t.co/5Opg7idv43 — Car battery Dealer (@thebodjona) October 23, 2023

i don’t think “they” understand what it takes to evacuate. it’s not about simply moving. it’s about about taking someone from a place of danger to a safer place. it was literally govt, nadmo, vra responsibility to make sure they were truly out of danger. they failed woefully. https://t.co/1y2yHXsQRF — b. (@fr3me_Bella) October 23, 2023

This must be the most senseless take I’ve heard since the spillage occurred. Gaslighting victims who’ve lost everything because of someone’s negligence?



You tell people to leave but you provide no place for them to go; you do not aid in evacuation, and turn round to blame them? https://t.co/jINzKFePTV — Selasi H. Specter (@harry_specter) October 23, 2023

Nonsense! Hon. Freda Prempeh doubt if she even merit the title “Honorable”, utter nonsense .



What plan/step did the government take to move these indigenes to a safe haven before the spillage? #AkosomboDamSpillage #OccupyJulorbiHouse #OccupyBoGProtest https://t.co/l9QGbZcMQn — Tɔgã ✍︎︎ (@samgreat_) October 23, 2023

When you vote for people on the basis of ethnicity, popularity, ability to slang their English and on funny slogans, maybe this is the comeuppance. If you elect inept people, you’re equally inept. Freda Prempeh must bow her head in ignominy. https://t.co/IMZv0feicU — Roman (@castighone) October 23, 2023

So according to Freda Prempeh, who happens to be my former assembly woman, the devastation caused by the spillage wouldn’t happen if the people had evacuated earlier? Wow, just wow. https://t.co/gaucOXe7Aa — Don Adriano (@adrianamaning) October 23, 2023

Not sure I follow the logic here.

Evacuation, will potentially mean you don’t lose any lives.



But the submerged houses, and other properties? Evacuate the farms? To where?

When the spillage is within your contemplation then disaster plans are adequate no? https://t.co/LOMboz6BD3 — Patrick Kwabena Stephenson (@patrickkwabena) October 23, 2023

