We can't kill one another in the name of fighting for political power - Arms Commission

The Arms commission says the police must deal with all perpetrators in accordance with the law

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapon has expressed concern over the spate of gun violence that has characterised the ongoing voter registration exercise.



In a media release signed by its Board Chairman, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso, the commission said news of knife attacks, gun violence and shooting incidences in areas such as Banda Ahenkro, the Asutifi South Constituency, Kasoa among others is a worrisome trend, to say the least.



According to the commission, it had from the commencement of the registration exercise entreated political parties to encourage their teeming supporters to go out and register peacefully and not provoke each other.



However, the Arms commission noted that recent events taking place now appear to confirm that the Chairman’s advice may have fallen on deaf ears.



The Commission, thus, reiterated its call on political parties to ensure they see each other as partners in development and rather promote peace, tolerance and dialogue, powerful means that can be used to enhance the nation's democracy, and also advance Ghana’s socio-economic development.



The commission also called on the Ghana Police Service to be even-handed and to avoid any partisan approach which can have serious repercussions for the collective peace and security of the nation.



An appeal was also made to the Police to deal with perpetrators by the law without fear or favour.



