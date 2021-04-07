We can’t change the winning team – Clement Apaak on reconstituting NDC leadership in parliament

Politics of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Clement Apaak has debunked claims that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will change its leadership in Parliament.



According to him, the party is planning on maintaining its current leadership in parliament because of their massive contribution to the increase in seats from 106 in the Seventh Parliament to 137 in the eighth Parliament, among other things.



In an interview with Raymond Nyamador on the Happy Morning Show, the Builsa South MP stated that: “If you look at our team, it is true that we have decided as a caucus to retain our team because we felt that our leadership in the 7th parliament which we took to the eighth parliament has done well in every way, shape and form. At least they had a role to play although the party and the flagbearer also played their role and many of us actually campaigned on the image, personality and other factors of our flagbearer. So, we felt that what was the point in changing a winning team that moved us from106 to 137 plus. We believe that they should be retained, so we confirmed them for a good reason”.



He further noted that there have not been any calls for a change in NDC’s leadership in parliament. The current leadership will continue to lead the party in parliament.



“Now when it comes to the calls for change in leadership, I am yet to hear it from within as a member of the caucus. If this is being discussed in other realms, it is not being discussed within. It has never even come up. That tells me that we who are feeling aggrieved have voiced out but we have not reached a stage where we feel that our front bench is incapable of leading us”, he added.



In the last few weeks, pressure has been mounting on Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu and Chief Whip, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka to abdicate their positions following the approval of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, the breaking of ranks by Isaac Adongo and the resignation of Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.