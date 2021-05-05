We are worried about the delay in 2nd vaccine procurement – GMA

General News of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has appealed to the Government to hasten the process of securing second doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the country.



The association says it is greatly concerned about the possible delay in vaccine procurement for the country.



Speaking in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, President of the GMA, Dr. Frank Ankobea, said: “We are very worried and we are asking Government to do all it can to ensure that we receive the vaccines."



Dr. Ankobea expressed that the association is aware of the “international politics going on” in relation to the vaccines. However, it is confident that as was done for the arrival of the first doses, Government can maneuver its way into acquiring the second doses of the vaccines.



“Of Course, when the COVAX facility was involved, the Government managed and got the vaccines for Ghanaians. We appreciate that and we are pleading with the Government to put in the same effort in getting us the second one. We are so much worried and we are talking to Government and this is the message we are giving to Government that it should secure these vaccines for us”.



About a week ago, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu urged Ghanaians to be calm and not panic as efforts are being made to import the 2nd dose of the coronavirus vaccines.



Ghanaians who took the first shots of the vaccines in March are expected to receive 2nd shots of the vaccines to complete vaccination. However, delays in rolling out the second phase is gradually raising fears.



However, the Minister has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is putting in all efforts to ensure that the country gets the second dose of the coronavirus vaccines.