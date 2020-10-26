General News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘We are sure of winning 5 parliamentary seats this year’ – PPP’s Brigitte Dzogbenuku

play videoFlagbearer of the Progressive People's Party, Brigitte Dzogbenuku

The flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party, Brigitte Dzogbenuku has stated that the party is sure to win 5 parliamentary seats out of the 20 being contested in the 2020 elections.



Out of a total of 275 constituencies, the PPP is represented by 20 candidates who are battling for the Parliamentary seats in the various constituencies.



Currently, there is not a single Member of Parliament from the PPP but according to Madam Dzogbenuku, the narrative will soon change as they are sure of grabbing 5 seats come December 7.



“We are running for 20 constituencies out of the 275… we are sure of winning 5 of the seats. Looking at the works of some aspirants, I am sure the member will increase in the coming days,” said Brigitte Dzogbenuku in an interview on Peace FM on Monday, October 26, 2020.



Madam Dzogbenuku was acclaimed as the flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party; her acclamation made her the second female flagbearer of a party after Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.



She is among the 3 female presidential candidates who have been cleared by the Electoral Commission to contest for the highest seat in government.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.