Ghana can only have a peaceful election if you vote for PPP – Brigitte Dzogbenuku

PPP flagbearer, Brigitte Dzogbenuku

Flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Brigitte Dzogbenuku, has said that Ghana can only be assured of a peaceful election if the PPP is voted for on December 7.



According to her, since PPP has no conflict with any other party, a declaration of a win for PPP will not cause an uproar.



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, she stated: “We are affirming the fact that we all want peaceful elections and we can only have peaceful elections if we vote for the PPP."



"We are not in any contention with any party and there will be no fights between our supporters and supporters of any other party. We are a peaceful and unifying party that believe in inclusiveness and building up people and businesses and not tearing down people’s businesses”.



She note did that during her campaign, many people made it known that they are no more interested in the duopoly of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“Ghanaians are tired of the duopoly and they want a change and that is what they have been affirming to us in our campaign. Our supporters are ready to make that change”, she said.



Brigitte appealed to Ghanaians to vote for the PPP come December 7th.



On December 7th 2020, Ghanaians will go to the polls to elect a president and parliamentary members to steer the affairs of the country.





