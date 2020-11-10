General News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

PPP promises to pass Affirmative Action Bill when elected

Flagbearer of the Progressive People's Party, Brigitte Dzogbenuku

The Progressive People’s Party has assured Ghanaians that it will pass the Affirmative Action Bill when voted into power in the forthcoming December polls.



The Bill, which has been drafted for over 15 years is yet to be passed into law despite advocacies by various groups.



The Bill seeks to eliminate gender inequalities and promote a progressive increase in active participation of women in public life from a minimum of 40% to parity of 50% by 2030 in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



In an interview with Dr. Abubakari Sidick Ahmed on the Road to Jubilee House programme on Radio Univers 105.7FM, presidential candidate for the party, Ms Brigitte Dzogbenuku, explained that it was necessary to increase the number of women in leadership positions because ‘they control the purse’.



“Ghana’s informal sector is predominantly women. Ghana’s economy is predominantly informal. I am a woman as well as we make up 51% of this country. We will need a lot more women in leadership because they control a lot of the purse. Here we are, we still haven’t passed the Affirmative Action Bill, PPP will pass the Bill and ensure that a lot more women move into places of leadership,” she said.



Meanwhile, she says that the PPP, when voted into office, will reduce have a relatively small government size as they would decentralize the government and make electorates involved in the development of their respective communities.



“For us, we won’t need 123 ministers, that is why we are saying you should vote for your DCEs and MMDCEs. That will cut out on the Regional Ministers and all their deputies. Because if you have your DCEs and MMDCEs, they have already taken up the communities there and imagine how much you would be saving on that,” she intimated.



