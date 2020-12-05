Politics of Saturday, 5 December 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

I don’t believe in election polls – PPP Flagbearer

PPP flagbearer, Brigitte Dzogbenuku

Flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Brigitte Dzogbenuku, has said that she does not trust election polls conducted in Ghana.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, she explained: “I don’t follow polls. No pollster in Ghana has ever been right. For where I have been, I haven’t seen any pollsters come there to run polls so I will go with what I have seen”.



According to her, the support on the ground for PPP is very massive and people have informed her that they are no longer interested in the duopoly of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“Ghanaians are tired of the duopoly and they want a change and that is what they have been affirming to us in our campaign. Our supporters are ready to make that change”, she said.



She emphasized, “It is what I have seen on the ground that must inform my decision”.



Ahead of the 2020 December elections, some opinion polls have been conducted to ascertain who is likely to win in the elections. Almost all the polls conducted, however, are limited to the two major political parties; NPP and NDC.



For example, a survey by the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana (UG) has predicted a one touch victory for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the December 7, 2020 presidential election.



It said President Akufo-Addo will win with a 51.7 percent lead if the elections were to be held today while John Dramani Mahama of the NDC is expected to follow with 40.4 percent of the votes cast.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.