General News of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: Peace FM

We are ready to corporate fully with Police - Bright SHS Management

Some students of Bright Senior High School went on rampage and attacked WAEC officials

The management of Bright Senior High School says the principal and teachers of the school could not have given the order for the students to leave the school premises without writing the final exams as has been reported.



In a strong defense put up by the management of the school, a statement has been issued to clear the head of the school’s as someone who did not instigate the violent incident which took place in his school in the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).



The management of Bright Senior High School however asserted that the WAEC officials rather prevented the principal from entering the school last Thursday when the attack happened even though the proprietor, Bright Amponsah, has been accused of ordering students to attack officers of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).



The management in its statement stressed that “none of the teachers of Bright Senior High School was allowed to partake in the invigilation of the Social Studies examination on August 6, 2020.”



The school was reportedly upset with the strict measures put in place by WAEC-appointed invigilators.



Similar reasoning led to disturbances at the Juaben Senior High School and Tweneboa Kodua Senior High School.



Bright SHS in the statement maintained that “the principal and the teachers could not have instructed the students to stop writing the paper and leave the school premises as has been reported”.



The school further said it condemned “any act of violence, assault, damage to property and any such similar vices and will not condone any student or teacher to perpetrate such activities.”



Police and the National Inspectorate Board are currently engaged in investigations into the incident.



Bright Senior High School assured that it is “cooperating fully with law enforcement agencies to bring justice to any persons who might have engaged in any unlawful activity on the said day.”



Developments since incident



Following the incident, WAEC has relocated the WASSCE center at the Bright Senior High School in Kukurantumi to Ofori Panin Senior High School.



WAEC in a statement said it had decided to relocate the examination center to “ensure the integrity of the examination and safeguard the lives of examination officials.”



The proprietor of the school was also picked up by police from the Eastern Regional Command along with four other teachers.



They have been granted bail with a surety each to reappear at the Regional Police Command. The police said they have been cautioned for assault and causing damage.

