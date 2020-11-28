General News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Government to send ‘brilliant’ Adeiso SHS student to UK university on full scholarship

Thomas Amoaning, a student of Adeiso Presby SHS

The Ghana Scholarship Secretariat has announced that it has granted Thomas Amoaning, a student of Adeiso Presby SHS who excelled in his WASSCE, full scholarship for studies in the United Kingdom.



The award package, according to the Secretariat, entails full tuition, monthly stipends, return air tickets, accommodation, health insurance and any other benefits given to foreign scholarship beneficiaries.



The Head of Education at the Ghana High Commission in the United Kingdom has been directed to immediately initiate processes aimed at securing admission into an institution in the United Kingdom for the student, the Secretariat has said.



“Based on recommendations of the Scholarships Review Committee, the student has been granted a full scholarship for studies at a University in the United Kingdom. The recommendation is consequent to the student’s preference and justification of academic excellence during the review process by the Scholarships Review Committee,” part of a statement signed by Registrar of the Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang reads



Meanwhile, candidates who sat for this year’s WASSCE have been asked to prepare themselves for a ‘big announcement’ from the Secretariat on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.







