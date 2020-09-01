General News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

We are disappointed in Akufo-Addo-led govt - Council of Private Schools

The Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS) has expressed utter disappointment in the Akufo-Addo-led government for what they describe as its failure to heed to their plea for help in this period of a global pandemic.



According to the council of private school owners, the president has also failed over the period to seek their opinions and expertise in a recent decision concerning the reopening of schools.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the Executive Director of Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS), Enoch Kwasi Gyetuah said government has not done enough to help them recuperate their losses since schools were closed about five months ago.



Not only that, he also insisted that their efforts in retrieving funds from the NBSSI, as part of the COVID-19 stimulus package have failed to materialize.



“We’re in a state and government announced a stimulus package for private schools, as a council, we even have a copy of the report…we have done whatever is expected of us but the NBSSI keeps on tossing us…,” Mr Kwasi Gyetuah told GhanaWeb.



“If we keep on pushing it, we become enemies to NBSSI…meanwhile it is our legitimate right and our members are frustrated. In fact, we are very, very disappointed about this government,” he added.



Mr Kwasi Gyetuah remains uncertain about how their member schools are going to prepare to receive students who have been given the green light to resume.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 16th address to the nations declared plans by his government to allow JHS 2 and SHS 2 students to return to school.



But GNACOPS holds that not only were they not consulted in the decision-making process; they are also not sure how they are going to receive students without any funds at hand.



Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum in an attempt to respond to some demands from GNACOPS has said the Akufo-Addo-led government will not be a party to their demands for full reopening of schools.









