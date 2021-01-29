General News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

We are disappointed Parliament rejected Ayariga's motion to absorb fees – NUGS

NUGS president, Isaac Jay Hyde

The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has expressed disappointment in the rejection of the motion that public tertiary institutions fees for 2021 academic year be absorbed by the government.



The motion from the Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, was shot down in a voice vote on Thursday evening.



According to the President of NUGS, Isaac Jay Hyde their hopes have been squashed as they were looking forward to having at least a reduction in fees this year.



Reacting to parliament's rejection of Ayariga's motion, Mr Hyde stated that, “We are disappointed in the outcome. At some point in time after the moving of the motion by the honourable member, NUGS sent a petition together with some allies student leaders to support the motion so that we could give further particulars to it.



"We were hoping that even not all, at least, some percentage of a sort or certain components of the school fees could be looked at," he added.



Mahama Ayariga in his petition was seeking legislative approval pursuant to Order 50 (1) to have the fees halted as a result of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.



According to him, “many people have lost their jobs due to the economic consequences of the outbreak of COVID-19, which has necessitated government granting subsidies in the provision of water and electricity."



"... Workers of private schools in the education sector have not earned income in close to a year. Most parents and students have not been able to work to save funds to be able to pay fees," he said to buttress his claim to get tertiary students fees absorbed.