We are a beacon of peace because of religious coexistence – Haruna Iddrisu

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tamale South Member of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has tasked Ghanaians to deepen the religious coexistence that exists amongst them.



He holds that it is that age-old coexistence that has earned Ghana the enviable status of a beacon of peace.



Speaking at an Easter programme in his constituency over the weekend, the former Minority Leader said it was also important to continue to work together to develop communities irrespective of other differences.



“We are celebrated as a beacon of peace because we are one of the best examples in the world of religious tolerance and coexistence. Let’s keep that more, we should continue to coexist.



“And we should continue to work together for the development of our communities,” he is heard saying in a video sighted by GhanaWeb.



The Easter celebrations ended on Easter Monday, April 10, having started on Good Friday and through the weekend. Many Christians attended church service before winding down with other social activities.



