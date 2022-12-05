'We appreciate your hard work' – Abena Osei-Asare celebrates farmers in Atiwa East

General News of Monday, 5 December 2022

Source: www.dailymailgh.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa East, Abena Osei-Asare has praised farmers in her constituency for their resilient efforts in contributing to the growth of Ghana’s economy.



Osei-Asare who doubles as a Deputy Minister of Finance in the Akufo-Addo administration underscored the need for teeming youth to venture into farming to feed the nation and reduce unemployment.



“The farming industry is extremely rewarding both economically and socially, so I encourage the youth to continue to venture into it”, the lawmaker said in a speech read on her behalf at the 38th Farmers’ Day celebration held in the Atiwa East District town of Adasawase in Eastern Region.



The MP also used the occasion to tout the government’s achievements in the agric sector through its flagship programmes assuring Ghanaian farmers of such initiatives and support when the 2023 budget is implemented.



“Through the one district one factory initiative (1D1F), the Government is working hard to add value to our farm produce in order to reduce post-harvest losses and generate more income…The government through the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy will continue to support farmers, especially those who want to venture into commercial farming”, she said.



The occasion was heavily attended by Assemblymen, farmer groups, and officials from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, traditional leaders, the clergy among others.



Farmers whose efforts were recognized were awarded. The MP for instance donated cutlasses, wellington boots, motorbikes, and cash prizes to the overall best farmer, best youth farmer, and best woman farmer.



Footballs, jerseys, and a cash prize were also given to the best school that ventured into farming.



This year’s Farmers’ Day was held in all 16 regions across Ghana under the theme: “Accelerating Agricultural Development through Value Addition”.