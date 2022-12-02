Farmers celebrated as Ghana marks 38th Farmers' Day

General News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Farmers across the nation are being celebrated for their illustriousness and hardwork today



Every year, on the first Friday of December, Ghana observes ‘Farmers' Day’ in honour of farmers all over the country.



This year’s event which is themed; “Accelerating Agricultural Development Through Value Addition” is being held in the Eastern Region.



The 38th edition of the National Farmers’ Day began with a National Agricultural Fair from Tuesday, November 29, 2022, and will be climaxed today with a Grand Durbar and Awards Ceremony.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to grace the event and confer national honours on the best-performing farmers.



The day is being observed as a statutory holiday as announced by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery.



“The general public is hereby reminded that Friday, 2nd December 2022 which marks Farmers’ Day is a Statutory Public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” a press release signed by the minister said.