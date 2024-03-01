Watch viral video of government ambulance being used to transport charcoal, others

General News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

A viral video showing an ambulance being used to transport charcoal and other merchandise instead of patients has emerged on social media.



The video, which was posted on X by Daily Graphic Online on February 29, 2024, shows the ambulance loaded with plantains, detergents, sacks of charcoal, and other merchandise allegedly belonging to a private individual in the Savannah Region.



Further investigation suggests that the ambulance was intercepted by the Deputy National Organiser for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei.



In the video, a voice believed to be that of Nii Kwei can be heard expressing dismay over the misuse of the ambulance, emphasising the potential damage to the vehicle's equipment and the financial burden on the government for the repairs of the equipment should they be damaged.



“So, something will hit another thing, and the equipment will be damaged. At the end of the day, the government will need extra money to fix it. Some of these things you cannot fix here, which means that the vehicle will become condemned,” he lamented.



He emphasised the importance of these ambulances in saving lives and urged paramedics to use them for their specific purpose.



“This is to save lives,” he told the paramedics.



Meanwhile, there hasn't been any official response from the National Ambulance Services on the matter.



