Watch how gender minister was whisked away from stage by Bawumia’s ADC

General News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hajia Zuweira Lariba Abudu, gender minister and Member of Parliament for the Walewale Constituency was in dancing mood during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) final campaign ahead of the May 23 parliamentary primary in the Ashanti Region.



It turned out, however, that her decision to break protocol by joining Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on stage to dance as he readied to deliver his message to the teeming crowd had some security discomfort for Bawumia’s head of security.



In a video shared on social media, the minister whiles dancing is approached by ASP Issahaku Yakubu, ADC to the Vice President, who shepherded her off the stage.



She hurriedly run to the back of the dais as Bawumia continued his brief dance before delivering his message to the crowd.



Like other speakers, Bawumia tasked party faithful to vote massively for Ernest Anim, the NPP’s candidate who is in a four-man race to replace the late MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah whose death necessitated the by-election.



The Kumawu by-election



Voters will choose a replacement for their Member of Parliament, Philip Atta Basoah, who died on 27th March this year while still serving his 3rd consecutive term.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is represented by Ernest Yaw Anim, whiles Kwasi Amankwaa is the NDC candidate. There are two independent candidates with the name Kwaku Duah also in the race.



Kumawu has been a beehive of political activity in the last week with big wigs from the NDC and NPP holding rallies in the constituency to canvass for votes for the vacant seat.



The EC has issued a notice that it is ready for the vote on Tuesday.



Watch the video below:











You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here











Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:















SARA