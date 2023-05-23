Kumawu by-election: Five flash points identified; security beefed

General News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

There is currently a heavy security presence in the Ashanti Region town of Kumawu ahead of the by-election tomorrow May 23, 2023.



MyNewsGh.com has confirmed that the District Security Committee (DISEC) has identified Five (5) flash points in the constituency and is leaving nothing to chance to ensure that the voting comes off without any violence.



The Methodist Primary School, Asekyerewa, Presbyterian Primary School at Bodwease, Presbyterian Primary School at Akrokyere, Salvation Army Primary School at Dadease and Liberation Center at Kumawu have been earmarked as the hotspots.



Earlier, the Chairman of the District Security Committee and District Chief Executive of the area disclosed that Basic Schools had temporarily been closed down to allow for the smooth conduct of the polls.



His explanation on Kumasi-based Angel Fm was that about 70% of polling stations in the constituency are located in schools which may disrupt instructional hours if pupils are in school while voting is taking place



Though Kumawu is not noted for electrical violence, the District Security Committee (DISEC) observes that Schools in the constituency would be closed for tomorrow’s by-election for the safety of both teachers and pupils.



“Because of the election which will be conducted tomorrow, schools in the constituency have been temporarily closed down. This is the safeguard the security of our future leaders. DCE for Kumawu Hon. Samuel Addai Agyekum said on Angel FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



At least, 3400 voters are expected to cast their votes in tomorrow’s election at 75 polling stations in the constituency.



Candidates on the ballot are Mr Ernest Yaw Anim of the NPP, Kwasi Amankwah- NDC with two independent candidates Mr Kwaku Duah and another Kwaku Duah who joined the race barely a week to the polls.