Watch how Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court

Ousted Member of Parliament for Assin Central, James Gyakye Quayson was in high spirits on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 after an Accra High Court ruled that he could be absent for his criminal trial as he campaigns for a by-election slated for June 27.
The MP, whose records have been expunged from the records of parliament per a Supreme Court ruling, told journalists that he remained positive about the case adding, “people with conscience know what is going on.”
In a Metro TV sighted by GhanaWeb, Quayson, “I am not going to say anything, you know my people are excited, you saw them on the roadside,” he responded to a question about his expectations from the people of Assin South.
He walks through the car park and meets his lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata before the two exchange hugs and pleasantries, as Quayson refers to Tsikata as “senior,” adding that he will reach out later.
Court to rule on day-to-day hearing
The High Court has set June 23, 2023, to rule on whether or not to suspend the ongoing criminal trial Gyakye Quayson.
It, however, indicated that Gyakye Quayson was permitted to be absent from the hearing on Friday.
This comes after the lawyers of the ousted MP filed an application to challenge the ruling of the High Court that stated that his criminal trial would be heard on a daily basis, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Gyakye Quayson, through his lawyer, applied to the High Court for a review of the ruling on constitutional grounds.
The lawyer of Quayson argued that the ruling of the court was made after an oral application without notice to the accused person which is against good practices.
