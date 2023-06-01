Assin North by-election: Charles Opoku, Frederick Freeman to battle it out in NPP primaries

Politics of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Two people will be contesting in the parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to choose the party’s candidate for the ensuing Assin North by-elections.



The two, Charles Opoku and Frederick Freeman Amoah-Kyei, picked their nomination forms for the parts primaries which is scheduled for June 7, 2023, graphic.com.gh reports.



The special assistant of Charles Opoku, Kelvin Kyeremateng, who picked the form on his behalf, said that he is the only person who can help the NPP win the Assin North seat.



Kyeremateng explained that Opoku's achievements make him the best candidate for the party.



The rep of Freeman Amoah-Kyei, Frank Acheampong, urged the party’s delegate in the constituency to choose him because he (Amoah-Kyei) has faithfully served the NPP for several years.



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Ghana has set Tuesday, June 27, 2023, for the by-election.



The National Democratic Congress has indicated that its candidate for the upcoming Assin North by-election, is the ousted Member of Parliament for the constituency, James Gyakye Quayson.



Background:



The Parliament of Ghana declared the seat of the Assin North vacant.



This comes as the Supreme Court of Ghana ordered the House to expunge the name of the Member of Parliament for the constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, from its records.



The announcement of the vacancy was disclosed in a letter the Clerk of the House wrote to the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC).



A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament.



In the ruling, the apex court barred Mr Quayson from holding himself as a Member of Parliament, citinewsroom.com reports.



Mr Quayson was standing trial for counts of deceit of a public officer, forgery of a passport, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration.



Justice Jones Victor Dotse, Justice Nene Amegatcher, Justice Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Araba Torkornoo, Justice Prof. Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, Justice Yonny Kulendi and Justice Barbara Ackah-Yensu declared that Mr Quayson was not qualified at the time he contested the election 2020.



