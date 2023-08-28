Watch 'behind the scenes' video of Mohammed Kudus' unveiling by West Ham United

General News of Monday, 28 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

West Ham United have released the behind-the-scenes video of Mohammed Kudus' arrival and media works for his unveiling.



Kudus arrived in East London together with his mother and his two older siblings. Kudus who was filled with smiles after his arrival, stated that it was his second visit to the city.



West Ham paid 45 million euros in total package for the 23-year-old and he was unveiled in style with a UK-based Ghanaian rapper, creating a song for the unveiling.



The arrival of Mohammed Kudus at West Ham has definitely brought joy to the rank and file of the club who believe they have in their ranks one of global football’s most coveted footballers.



The Hammers fought off intense competition from some of Europe’s leading clubs to secure the services of the exciting Ghana international attacker from Dutch giants Ajax.



The 23-year-old joins the Hammers on a five-year contract, becoming the club’s third major summer signing following his former Ajax teammate and Mexico international Edson Álvarez and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse.





Watch the behind the scene of Mohammed Kudus unveiling at West Ham United



