Watch as Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Osei-Opare, others jam at the president's 80th birthday Thanksgiving Service

The President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, turned 80 years old on Friday, March 29, 2024.



To mark the president's 80th birthday a number of events were held including a Thanksgiving Service.



Excerpts of President Akufo-Addo's extravagant Thanksgiving Service are now emerging.



A video shared by Accra-based UTV on X on Saturday, April 6, 2024, showed the celebrant, Akufo-Addo, the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and several stalwarts of the party at the service.



Present at the event were the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo; the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia; Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema-Osei Opare; Minister for Education Dr Yaw Osei-Adutwum; and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.



The video showed the moment Akufo-Addo and the attendees of the service were on their feet singing and dancing to show gratitude to God for the president's life.



Dr Bawumia can be seen in the video happily dancing with his hand locked with that of his wife, who was also singing and dancing.



