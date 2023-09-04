Watch Okyenhene's furious warning to any person who dares to challenge the chief of Adoagyiri

Regional News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, is arguably one of the most outspoken traditional rulers in Ghana, who has made news headlines following public outbursts.



The chief has been captured in a viral video issuing a strong warning to persons who want to challenge his authority.



Okyenhene, who appeared to have issued this warning after he was called upon by a chief of the people of Adoagyiri, promised to deal with anybody who challenged the new chief.



“We can now sleep well because the enemies and greedy people who wanted things to go south in Adoagyiri would not succeed.



“And when anyone is attacking him (the chief); when anyone is challenging his throne, which has been given to him by our ancestors, and he is not able to fight them he should come to me,” he said in Twi.



Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin vowed to help the Adoagyiri chief fight his enemies come rain or shine.



Background:



At least two persons were shot dead and two others seriously injured in a chieftaincy dispute-related gun attack at Adoagyiri in Eastern Region, on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.



According to a news report by Starr News, gun-wielding henchmen and members of the Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce escorting a convoy of a rival chief enstooled recently by Akyem Abuakwa traditional council and sworn at Kyebi, stormed the Adoagyiri community amid sporadic gunshots leading to the deaths and injuries recorded.



Angry sub-chiefs and residents of Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region have threatened mayhem if Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin and Akyem Abuakwa traditional council do not stop their planned outdooring of a rival chief clandestinely and illegally enstooled.



On Saturday, August 19, 2023, Odehye Kwame Ntiamoah from the Dwumana royal family of Adoagyiri was installed as rival Chief of Adoagyiri with the stool name Barima Adu Korkor lll, under heavily armed police personnel led by Chief Superintendent Magnus Reindorf Sam, Kibi Divisional Police Commander with support of Okyeman Land Protection Taskforce.



The furious sub-chiefs and elders however say Adoagyiri has had a legitimately gazetted chief for the past 15 years, in the person of Okoanadwo Afutu Dompreh II. Therefore, they described the enstoolment of the parallel chief as illegal and a potential threat to the peace of the town.



BAI/OGB



