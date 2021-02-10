Regional News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: GNA

Wassa-East Assembly promotes coronavirus protocol

Distribution of the PEES to people in town

The Wassa-East District Assembly's has distributed 1,200 face masks and 780 hand sanitizers to market folks at Daboase to promote the adherence of the COVID-19 protocols.



A team made up of seven Heads of Departments, Political Party leadership, market leaders and security personnel ably paraded through the market square and other principal streets to participate in the distribution exercise.



Thirty Assembly members were also given with face masks and hand sanitizers to do the same in all communities District-wide.



In all, the Assembly, led by the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Wilson Arthur, distributed 1,200 face masks and 780 hand sanitizers to the people.



Speaking to the GNA during the exercise, Mr Arthur observed with happiness that"interestingly, eight out of ten people we met at the market centre, had their face masks on".



He was also enthused that sellers also got their hand sanitizers to protect them from handling monies from so many sources.



Mr Arthur who is the Dean of MMDCEs in the Western Region assured people in the area of the Assembly's readiness to enforce the safety protocols to stem the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.



