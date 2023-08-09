War is not a tea party, many would die - Brigadier Nunoo Mensah warns ECOWAS leaders

General News of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, has warned the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) against its decision to use military force to remove the coup markers in Niger if the ousted president is not reinstated.



According to him, the community going ahead with its decision would only lead to a war in the sub-region that would have disastrous consequences.



General Nunoo Mensah, who made these remarks in an interview on 3FM interview, on Monday, added that the use of the military should be seen as the last resort to solve political issues.



“War is not a tea party, it's a serious business… it is not an easy job to just go to war, you need to mobilize, you need to fight that war. That war if it should come on, it would engulf the whole sub-region.



“… do you know what it involves in going to fight in Niger, you can just decide without a serious thought about what you are going into. That war would be like a flame in dry grass, the whole sub-region would be on fire. Because the problems of Niger are the same problem of Ghana, Nigeria – unemployment, homelessness, misery. So, if you don't take care, we will get involved and our country would be burning as well,” he said.



He said that the leaders of ECOWAS should rather learn to reprimand their members who fail to improve the livelihood of their citizens in order to avert coups.



“… from the scene from Niger, many young people are demonstrating in support of the coup, and the same thing is happening here, across the whole of the African continent, especially in our sub-region.



“Youth can get jobs, you can’t even get food to eat, you don’t think about that. And look at how governments are being run in our sub-region… what they should be doing, our political leaders, is to tell their when they are playing the fool, when they're going wayward,” he said.



The former chief of defence staff added that decision to use military force in Niger should be taken by the military chiefs in the sub-region and not presidents.





Meanwhile, Niger's military coup leaders led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, have appointed Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine a new Prime Minister for the country.



According to a news report by asaaseradio.com, the announcement was made by the military leaders on the evening of Monday, August 7, 2023, through a statement broadcast on the country’s national television.



“Mr (Ali Mahaman) Lamine Zeine has been appointed Prime Minister,” Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane who is one of the military leaders said.



Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine earlier served as a cabinet director in 2001, then as finance minister in 2002 under the former president of Niger, Mamadou Tandja.'



These appointments transpired after the ultimatum given by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for the ruling military to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, elapsed.



ECOWAS gave the military leaders up to Sunday, August 7, 2023, to hand over power. It also warned that it might resort to force if this demand remains unmet.



However, Niger's Western and African allies hold differing viewpoints on potential military intervention to restore civilian governance.



The West African bloc is set to convene again on Thursday, August 10, 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria.



Throughout Niger's history, the country has witnessed several instances of power being seized by force. Currently, the ousted President Bazoum remains confined to his private residence since the coup's occurrence.



