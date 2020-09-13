General News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Wake up Ghana Police! – Social media reacts to Prof Benneh’s murder

The late Professor George Yaw Benneh

Amidst the shock and outrage that has met the murder of University of Ghana law lecturer, Professor Yaw Benneh, some Ghanaians on social media are calling on the Ghana Police Service to bring persons responsible for the dastardly act to book.



Professor Benneh is reported to have been found dead in his room at his East Legon mansion on Saturday, September 12, 2020, after he is said to have not left his room since he was last sighted on Thursday.



According to reports, the law professors’ body was found spotting gunshot wounds with his hands tied, a scene that suggests he was murdered.



Following the news, a lot of Ghanaians including his colleagues and other prominent Ghanaians have taken to social media to call for justice over his murder.



In the assertion of Kofi Bentil, the Vice President of Policy Think Tank, IMANI Africa, the murder brings to question the safety of the average citizen since one would have thought the law professor was safe as he lived in the affluent community of East Legon where security is expected to be tight.



“If a law professor affluent enough to live in a mansion in an expensive neighborhood is not Safe? Who is?” he posed the question on his Facebook wall.



He shared in another post a distraught plea to the Ghana Police Service, calling on them to bring closure to the apparent case of murder.



“Dear Ghana Police, Prof's murder is a huge challenge. Please solve this. Please solve this please solve this. We want to believe we have a police service,” he wrote.



In a related reaction, a legal expert, Professor Kwaku Asare also wrote “Professor Benneh’s gruesome murder is another wake-up call for those responsible for the provision of security and the administration of justice. Unfortunately, such horrific acts are occurring too frequently, often ending in investigations that go nowhere.



"Nothing less is required now than an intense search for the assailants and an all-out attack on those who have chosen to make a living by preying on others.

We must feel safe in our homes!

May the good Professor Rest In Peace. Da Yie!”



JB Danquah Adu-February 2016

Ahmed Suale- January 2019 Josephine Asante (GPHA) -January 2019

Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh - September 2020#WhereIsTheJustice #WheelsGrindSlowly #RestInPeace #NewsTonight — Atiewin Mbillah-Lawson (@AtiewinML) September 12, 2020

Professor Benneh will come to class in sandals and some baggy trousers with some rusty car. But all along, the man had bigger nicer cars and lived in a palatial home.



Talk about an unbothered man who just wanted to do his work and impact lives. Huge loss Charle — Shafman (@shafic_osman) September 12, 2020

Sad to learn about the alleged murder of Prof Yaw BENNEH! Very Disturbing News ! I do hope the culprits will be arrested and prosecuted. — Comrade Edem Agbana ???????? (@edemagbana) September 12, 2020

So sorry to hear about what happened to Yaw Benneh. He was murdered in his home. Tied up at his legs and hands. ????????

He taught me international law. Brilliant man. Ghana. — Nana Yaw (@nythetraveller) September 12, 2020

This must not also go unresolved#MayGodhelpus. UG law lecturer Yaw Benneh killed in his home via @citi973 https://t.co/JzL0UVRQNg — Hafiz Tijani (@hafiztijani121) September 12, 2020

Reading the story of the gruesome murder of Prof Benneh, I have three leads and I am certain one will check out if investigated.



It is either our investigators are inept or the system is intentionally designed to fail. — BNI (@BoakyeNIsaac) September 12, 2020

Ghana's law lecturer at the University of Ghana,Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was brutally murdered in his East Legon residence, Accra. Reports say the tragic incident is similar to NPP'S MP, JB Danquah who was also killed in East Legon years ago.



Scary time in Ghana???????? pic.twitter.com/FjHzrs7B1v — Kelvin M. Ashong (@Mawunya_) September 12, 2020

Farewell Professor Benneh. He had the whole UN Charter at his fingertips. So humble a man! May the Good Lord keep you. It is an honour to be your student. — AbenaGyan (@ahenewaagyan) September 12, 2020

God Almighty will punish all those behind and those who were contracted to kill this innocent Prof. Their families and generations to come will NEVER have peace in their lives. I am speaking with Authority; and I curse them forever! Prof Emmanuel Yaw Benneh, RIP. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/s7kvOhkg5b — Abena Nsia Nyarko ???????????????? (@NsiaAvena) September 12, 2020

@GhPoliceService UG law lecturer Yaw Benneh murdered in his Adjringanor mansion , no forced entry , nothing taken , I wonder if we're safe , I suspect contract killing is on the ascendency . Tourists are at risk of armed robbery , PS: Christmas is approaching . — Johnny Moolchandani (@JohnnyMoolchan1) September 12, 2020

News that Prof Yaw Benneh, has been gruesomely murdered in his home at dead of night is most tragic. He was so masterful in his lectures that some of us nicknamed him ‘Jus Cogens’ in 2006.



I call on the Security services to find his killers now.



Rest in Perfect Peace Sir. — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) September 12, 2020

