Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Prof. Benneh murder: Comprehensive docket sent to AG for advice – Prosecution tells court

The late Prof Yaw Benneh, the law lecturer was murdered in September 2020

The prosecution in the case in which two persons have been held for their involvement in the murder of the late Prof Yaw Benneh, the law lecturer who was murdered in cold blood has forwarded a "comprehensive” case docket to the Attorney General’s (AG) Department for advice.



Inspector Ebenezer Teye-Okufo, the prosecutor in the case told the Kaneshie District Court presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye that, they are awaiting for AGs advice for the next line of action.



In court on Thursday, one of the lawyers of the suspects Larbi Amoah drew the court’s attention to how his client Opambuor Agya Badu Nkansah, who had surgery was being treated.



He said for the past one week, Nkansah, who had surgery at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, had not been taken back to dress his wound.



Counsel said it was the mother of the suspect who had to contribute money for the dressing on his wound.



Asked by the court to explain why it was so, the investigator handling the case told the court that, the police administration led by the regional commander was the one who ought to release money to take him to hospital.



He said the suspect who was supposed to have been taken to hospital every three days, missed a session, because of funds.



But, the prosecutor clarified that the crime officer is the one that is supposed to release money for the investigator to take the suspect to the hospital.



He assured the Court that, he will relay the concerns raised to the crime officer should nothing be done, the court can issue a directive to him to appear before the court.



The court prior to adjourning the case said the accused persons need not be brought to court at the next court sitting following the Chief Justice’s latest directive on Covid-19.



The case has been adjourned to Feb 24, 2021.



Background



At the last court sitting on, January 20, the Police substituted and preferred fresh charges on two suspects allegedly involved in the murder of Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh at his residence at Agyiriganor in Accra.



In the new charge sheet, Ebenezer Kwayisi aka Junior, a 25-year-old mason apprentice has now been charged with murder.



Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah also known as Enoch and Kwayisi have been jointly held for conspiracy to commit to wit murder.



This was after the prime suspects James Nana Womba passed on while in Police custody.



The pleas of all the accused were not taken.