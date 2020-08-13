General News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

WASSCE Students Pardon: Over 65% of respondents think Akufo-Addo’s decision was healthy

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A section of Ghanaians believes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to intervene in the case involving the 14 students who were dismissed by the Ghana Education Service was a step in the right direction.



This was represented by some 65%, a total of 1,972 of respondents who indicated this in a GhanaWeb poll.



The President in a statement dated August 9, 2020, directed the Education minister, Dr. Mattew Opoku Prempeh to engage the Ghana Education Service to reconsider its decision of barring 14 WASSCE candidates from writing their remaining examinations on the grounds of indiscipline.



"The President believes that everyone deserves a second chance in life, and is, thus, hopeful that the students will be allowed by the GES to take their final examinations as scheduled”.



Following the president’s intervention, the GES later announced that the students will be allowed to write the exams.



Notwithstanding, a total of 856 respondents representing 28.25% voted “No” in disagreement with the president’s decision. Some individuals say the punishment was fair enough considering the height of violence and vandalism that was recorded in some schools.



Some 202 respondents representing 6.67% were "Not sure" of the president's decision.



NB: Results from this poll are only representative of participants and therefore cannot be generalized.



See results from the polls here:







