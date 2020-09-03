General News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

WASSCE: Schools that didn't experience any coronavirus spikes can go on recess - GHS

Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service has said Senior High Schools (SHS) that did not experience any COVID-19 related cases can go on recess.



This comes after the government granted permission to allow for final year SHS students to undertake their West African Senior School Certificate (WASSCE) examinations.



According to the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye, any school that has not reported a positive case of COVID-19 in the last two weeks prior to their initial vacation date can also go on recess.



Addressing journalists at a press briefing in Accra on September 3, the Director-General said, "However if there are any schools that have recorded any positive cases of COVID-19, they will be made to undergo some assessment of contacts with them having their exit from school a bit delayed."



Dr. Kuma Aboagye expressed delight over the low spike in cases of COVID-19 in most senior high schools amid the resumption for examination.



He also urged all students to adhere to the safety protocols as they return back home.

