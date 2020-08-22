General News of Saturday, 22 August 2020

Source: Starr FM

WASSCE 2020 leakage unprecedented – Education experts

The Dean of School of Education and Leadership at the University of Ghana Professor Jonathan Fletcher says the magnitude of leakage in this year’s West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) is unprecedented.



He says the question-leakage along with details of examiners puts the country’s education in serious problems.



It comes on the back of the widespread leakage of examination questions and answers on social media platforms in Ghana. WAEC has admitted the failure and given assurance that the culprits will be punished.



Speaking on the Analyses on Starr FM Saturday, Professor Fletcher said the quality of graduates is being compromised.



“It is unprecedented especially with the leakage of names of examiners. To say it’s unfortunate is an understatement”.



Also commenting on the development, the Country Director for SEND Ghana George Obimpeh said the leakage of details of examiners puts their lives at risk.



“The leakage of exam is a worrying trend and the unprecedented part of it is leaking names of teachers who are going to mark”.



Meanwhile, a lecturer with the Cape Coast University says the head of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in Ghana must take the ultimate responsibility for the massive leakage.



According to Dr. Kenneth Aikins, such an action will indicate that WAEC does not tolerate unethical breaches and is willing to deal with it.



“We need to find out from WAEC and other bodies the timing of questions, the people involved in the process. We should be heading towards a kind of system where the personnel is reduced to the nearest minimum. For me, if the leakage has come out, whoever is in charge at WAEC should resign to show that he/she has accepted some responsibility,” he said.





