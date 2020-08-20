General News of Thursday, 20 August 2020

Source: Daily Mail

WAEC reportedly reveals names of 13 suspected WASSCE cheats

File photo: Some WASSCE candidates writing a paper

Thirteen persons suspected to have engaged in examination malpractices during the 2019 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates have been identified.



The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Thursday published the names and index numbers of the 13 persons, adding they must turn themselves in at the Accra office of the WAEC between August 26-28, 2020 to clear their names.



In a public notice, WAEC said they are to assist the Council to conclude its investigations into alleged irregularities.



“Candidates are being informed that their refusal to honour this invitation shall not prevent the Council from making a final determination in the matter,” the notice said.



They Kwayie Danquah Ama, Addison Owusu Ernestina, Portia Armah, Aidoo Janet Danquah, Kwateng Pamela, Lilian Debrah Mensah, Ansah Kwaku Isaac Asempa and Spendilove Ahyemang Duah.



The rest are; Agbeko Ebenezer Kobena, Adimah Elizabeth, Cobbina Aaron, Addaebi Ishmael and Cobbina Clement.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.