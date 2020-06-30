Regional News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Source: GNA

Voters rush to register at Dormaa-Ahenkro

Voters on Tuesday exhibited a high level of eagerness to be registered at the commencement of the nationwide voters registration exercise at designated registration centres at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.



Relatively large crowds of people had massed up to register as early as 0400 hours at some centres and eagerly waiting for officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) to arrive and set up their equipment and materials for the start of the exercise.



When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) arrived at the Dormaa Senior High School registration centre around 0650 hours officials of the EC were deliberating over appropriate places to site veronica buckets.



They were seen running up and down making arrangements to ensure strict observation of social and physical distancing and ensuring compliance with directives and protocols to check spread of the Coronavirus disease COVID-19.



More than 40 people many of whom public workers were anxiously waiting at the school's uncompleted assembly hall for the start of the exercise.



Mr Lawrence Quao, the Registration Officer at the Centre, addressed the people before the start of the process, saying they were expected to wash their hands first and have their temperatures taken before seats spaced two metres apart were offered for them to wait patiently for registration.



He said a Ghana card or a passport was required for the registration but in cases where a person was without none of the two, then, a guarantor must have to guarantee for that person.



A voter, Mr Robert Anaa told the GNA in an interview after his registration, that the exercise was necessary for Ghana's democratic development.



As at 0831 hours 10 people, six females and four males had registered with Ghana card at the Roman Catholic (RC) Lower Primary School centre.



Madam Blessing Twumasi, the Registration Officer at the Centre, said the exercise started on schedule and there had been no challenges and complaints.



Around 0840 hours Mr Enoch Okyere, the Registration Officer at RC Upper Primary Centre, said nine females had registered with Ghana card.



Raheema Usman-Ketu, the Registration Officer for the RC 'B' JHS, said that eight persons, a male and seven females had registered as at 0840 hours.



Mr Opoku Frederick, Registration Officer at the RC 'B' Primary, described the turnout as very impressive adding that as at 0851 hours, nine persons, all females had registered with Ghana card.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.