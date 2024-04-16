Share details of all your biometric voter registration kits, devices with all political parties – EC told

General News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The People’s National Convention (PNC), Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) and Election Watch Ghana have called on the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) to give details of all Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) and Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits to all political parties in the country.



The three groups argue that the EC must share the information on the BVDs and the BVR kits following the disappearance of some of these devices at its office.



In a joint statement issued on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, the three entities indicated that the EC must be transparent with the political parties who are stakeholders in Ghana's election in line with best electoral practices.



“Following credible media reports regarding the theft or disappearance of Biometric Verification registration kit (BVRs) at the Headquarters of the Commission and the destruction of BVDs during the just ended District and Municipal Assembly election, we write to request your office to furnish all political parties with the following: 1. Serial numbers of all biometric voter registration kits that will be used for the upcoming limited voter registration exercise. 2. Number of the corresponding registration centres. 3. All Registration printouts during the limited voter registration should have the Biometric Voter Registration kits serial number on it, for authentication purposes,” part of the statement reads.



“This request is necessitated by our commitment to ensuring that Ghana's electoral processes conform to best and widely accepted practices,” the statement concluded.



Read the full statement below:











BAI/NOQ



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.