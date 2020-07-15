General News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

Voters registration: SC to release full judgement on NDC, EC case today

The Supreme Court ruled for the EC to commence the compilation of new register against a suit by NDC

The true certified copy of the full judgment of the Supreme Court in the consolidated case in which the National Democratic Congress and Mark Takyi-Banson sued the Electoral Commission and the Attorney General on the mode for the compilation of a new voters’ register is ready for pick after 12noon today, Wednesday, July 15.



A seven-member panel of the apex court on June 25, 2020 affirmed the ECs move not to accept the old voters’ cards and birth certificates as a proof of eligibility of an applicant for the compilation of the new voters’ register, which has since commenced.



The apex court judges in their short ruling said the full judgment and the reasons of the court would be ready on July 15, 2020.



Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah who has been running checks at the Supreme Court registry reports that the panel has released the full judgement to the Registrar.



According to Inusah, the registrar of the court has confirmed same, adding that the parties can apply to procure true certified copies after 12:00 noon today.



The panel presided over by the Chief Justice, in a unanimous decision, also ordered the EC to compile a new register pursuant to Constitutional Instrument 126 (C.I. 126) which was passed by Parliament.



The court subsequently ordered all stakeholders and Ghanaians eligible to vote to comply with Articles 42 and 45 of the Constitution and C.I 126 in the compilation of the new register.





