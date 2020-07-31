Politics of Friday, 31 July 2020

Voters registration: Kofi-Buah registered, predicts victory for John Mahama

Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah going through the registration process

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, has registered for the new voters ID.



Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah who was once Ghana's Energy Minister registered at Nzema Aiyinasi Post Office Registration Center in the phase five of the exercise.



He seized the opportunity to visit some registration centers to monitor the exercise in the Constituency.



Speaking to the media after the end of the phase 5, Mr. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah advised the rest of eligible voters who would register in the last phase (phase 6) to be peaceful and observe the Coronavirus safety protocols to stay safe.



"I am happy I have been registered and my registration will bring NDC to power. I urge all NDC members who are yet to register to do it as early as possible," he added.



He reiterated that the deployment of soldiers at the various registration centers in Ellembelle and other parts of the country was a bad precedent.



Mr. Kofi Buah, therefore, appealed to NDC members and other floating voters to join NDC's rescue mission to wrestle political power from the incompetent and corrupt Akufo-Addo-led government come December 7, 2020.



According to him, majority of Ghanaians are suffering in the country and they are ready to vote massively against President Akufo-Addo and his NPP party.



He said the Akufo-Addo-led government had failed to honour majority of its 2016 campaign pledges and added that Ghanaians would not give another chance to President Akufo-Addo and his team to bring more hardships on them.



"I am asking the NPP to show us where we can locate our One District One Factory in Ellembelle, since 2017 January these people came to power, they have done nothing in Ellembelle and what pains the people of Ellembelle is that now that elections have approached, is now that they are cutting sod for projects and they think they can use these tactics to deceive us, they can't, their time is near", he stated.



Mr. Kofi-Buah was optimistic that his presidential candidate John Mahama would be re-elected and predicted a landslide victory for his presidential candidate.



He also pledged to win the Ellembelle Parliamentary seat for the fourth time.



He, however, ended his speech by calling the rank and file of the NDC party in the area to be united ahead of the December 7 general elections.



The 38-day nationwide voters registration exercise being conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of the December presidential and parliamentary elections, commenced on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, and expected to end on Thursday, August 6, 2020.



So far, over 900,000 eligible voters have been registered and issued with the ID cards in the Western Region.





