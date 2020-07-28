Regional News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Voters registration: EC registers over 50,000 voters in Jomoro

File photo: The ongoing voter registration exercise is expected to end on Thursday, August 6, 2020

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has registered over fifty thousand (50,000) eligible voters in 26 days in the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region as part of the ongoing nationwide voters registration exercise.



The EC commenced the 38-day nationwide exercise on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 and is expected to end the exercise on Thursday, August 6, 2020.



Disclosing the provisional figure of over 50,000 applicants to the media, the Jomoro Municipal Director of Electoral Commission, Mr. Samuel Mensah said so far the exercise has been running smoothly with few hitches.



He said the Municipal Registration Review Committee has dealt with 50 out of the 81 challenging applicants.



He added that out of the 50, 10 applicants have given their cards and the remaining 40 has been withheld.



"81 people have been challenged since June 30. Out of the 81, we have dealt with 50 and out of the 50, 10 received their cards and 40 people were not given their cards and these cards have been declared invalid", he emphasized.



Mr. Mensah stated that during the sitting, some people who were challenged, failed to appear before the committee when they were invited.



He added that majority of them (challenged applicants) were alleged foreigners.



He, therefore took the opportunity, to advise those who were not eligible to register but trying their ways to register to stop.



He said anybody who tries to breach the electoral law and unqualified persons who are thinking of registering, would be dealt with if found.



"Once you don't qualify to register, don't force yourself to register because if you are found, the law will deal with you", he cautioned.



He, however, applauded the media for giving fair reportage in the ongoing registration exercise and urged them to remain professional in their discharge of their duties.



Mr. Mensah also urged remaining eligible voters to come out in their numbers to participate in the remaining days of the exercise.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.