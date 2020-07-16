General News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Voters registration: All deployed BVR's are brand new - EC challenges IMANI 40% ‘obsolete’ claims

The Electoral Commission says all the BVR's deployed for the registration exercise are brand new

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has challenged claims by policy think tank organization, IMANI Africa that 40% of the Biometric Verification machines being used in the ongoing voters registration exercise are the commission's old machines.



The EC in its defense to compile a new voters roll had said the BVRS which is used for collecting applicants data and as well used in conducting elections had gone obsolete and is no more purposeful, hence the need to procure new ones and compile a fresh voter roll for the December 2020 general elections.



Three weeks into the new voter registration exercise, IMANI Africa has alleged that about 40% of the BVR’s being used for the ongoing registration exercise are the old machines which the EC claimed were obsolete.



But in a reaction the EC says the claims are fabrications by IMANI who it says have vowed to make it their duty to mislead the public on the commission’s work and processes.



Setting the records straight on the claims, the EC emphasised that the BVR kits being used now are all brand new and therefore the claims by IMANI is an outright falsehood.



The commission said as part of its preparations towards the exercise, it procured and deployed 8,500 brand new kits which are very distinct in terms of features and functionality from the old machines.



Among other things the commission said the new machines are much more smaller and portable than the old ones.



The commission also said whiles the old kits had to be taken out of its box before work can commence, the new machine allows the kit to be used in-suit.









