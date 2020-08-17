General News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Voters register: You are so wrong – Franklin Cudjoe to Akufo-Addo

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa

Franklin Cudjoe, the President of IMANI Africa has rejected President Akufo-Addo's claim that the new voters register is the most credible roll in the history of the country.



In his fifteenth address on the coronavirus pandemic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commended the electoral commission for pulling off a successful exercise amid the coronavirus pandemic and protests from the NDC.



According to the president, the exercise is another validation of Ghana’s status as a country with effective democratic institutions.



“Fellow Ghanaians, the remarkable nature of us, the Ghanaian people, the first colonized people in sub-Saharan Africa to gain their freedom and independence from foreign rule, is manifesting itself again. In the midst of the pandemic, we have been able to compile a voters’ register, arguably, the most credible voter register in our history; our democratic institutions continue to function effectively”.



Responding to Akufo-Addo’s remarks on his Twitter page, Franklin Cudjoe praised the government for how it has handled the coronavirus pandemic.



He commended them for doing a good job in the fight against the virus.



He, however, disagreed with the President on his assertions that the new voters register which according to the EC still has foreigners and minors is the most credible.



Franklin Cudjoe maintains that the exercise was a wasteful venture undertaken by the EC.



“Veritably the Nana Addo government has done well managing covid, $1.5bn foreign help notwithstanding”.



“But Nana is so so wrong on the "credibility" of the voter register. It was wastefully procured and ended up with almost 80% registrants of suspicious validity due to the fraudulent guarantor systems for the NIA card and the voter card.





