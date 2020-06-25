General News of Thursday, 25 June 2020

Source: Starr FM

Voters register: Supreme Court judgement on proof of identity divides parties

Defendants and plaintiffs in the voters register suit appear divided over the Supreme Court ruling on the proof of identity as the court directs the commission to go ahead with plans to compile a new register.



Both parties have claimed victory following the Thursday ruling presided by the Chief Justice Anin Yeboah.



Other judges on the panel included Justices Jones Dotse, Paul Baffoe Bonnie, Sule Gbagegbe, Samuel K. Marful-Sau, Nene Amegatcher, and Professor Ashie Kotey.



Meanwhile, NDC general secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia has told the media the outcome is a vindication of their position.



“So we will get back to the office and we will address a full-blown press conference on the consequential matters arising. We feel vindicated because the court itself in an earlier ruling has clearly stated that the possession of an existing voters ID means that the holder is a citizen of Ghana who is qualified to be registered and to exercise his or her powers and so the court couldn’t go back on its own earlier ruling,” he said.



However, legal practitioner Yaw Oppong told Starr News the court order suggests that the new register should be done per the dictates of the electoral commission and their definition of proof of identity.









