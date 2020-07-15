General News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: 3 News

Voters register: NDC accuses EC of deploying faulty machines to Savannah Region

File Photo

The Communication Unit of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savannah Region has accused the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) of deliberately deploying faulty biometric voter registration (BVR) kits and other registration materials to the Region.



They say the ploy is to disenfranchise more people in the home of the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama.



Addressing a press conference in Damongo, the Savannah Regional Communication Director of the NDC, Malik Basintale, alleged that registration at some centers were halted while others did not come on at all.



He indicated that though the attention of the EC was drawn to the situation, nothing has been done about it.



“We suspect deliberate sabotage of former President Mahama’s backyard, an attempt to disenfranchise his people by bringing faulty machines.”



On the matter of rejecting Fulanis, Mr. Malik said the move is “tribalistic” and “discriminatory”.



“We are surprised that members of the NPP will partake in such a deliberate and illegal tribalistic discrimination when they have a whole Second Lady Samira Bawumia, who is a Fulani.”



He also lamented over the alleged bussing of people into the constituency by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He reiterated the NDC will not allow aliens to be bussed into any constituency to vote.



“We will protect our land and citizenry with all our might and strength and hereby declare an Operation Protect your polling station.”













